Fay Clem Hedger, age 89, widow to Charles Clifford Hedger, while surrounded by her loving family went to be with her Lord, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born April 13, 1930 to the late George W. and Alma Mae Duncan Clem in Hamilton, Ohio. She worked for 34 years as a secretary in the office of Logan, Haggin, Cooper and also worked at Western Auto. She was a graduate of Garth High School, was a book keeper with Post 313 American Legion for 40 years, a member of the 46'ers club and was a Kentucky Colonial. Fay was a member of Victory Life Church in Georgetown. Fay is survived by her daughter, Alma Fay (Charles S.) Johnson of Lexington, grandchild, Kimberlie Fay Clark of Lexington, great grandchildren, Brittanie Nicole (Kevin) Hollar of NC, Slaton (Lloyde) Rodriguez of Lexington and great great grandchildren, Jeremiah Porter and Yeshua Charles Rodriguez. She is also survived by her life long friend Helen Offutt. She was preceded in death by her brother, Willis Ray Clem and her sister Mae Hensley. Visitation for Fay will be 11 am to 1 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. A service will follow the visitation at 1pm with Pastor Gary Toney officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being Jerry Wayne Hensley, John Anthony Holland, Art Smith, Kevin Hollar, Lloyd Rodriguez and Jack Tracy. Expressions of Sympathy for the family may be made at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com