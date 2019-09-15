|
Clenet Reed “Colonel” Ellis, 89, died on September 9, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1930 to the late Mary Walters Ellis and Dr. Clenet Reed Ellis in Lexington, Kentucky, where he lived most of his life. Clenet was predeceased by his adored wife of 60 years, Anne Stone Ellis. Survivors include daughters, Mary Anne Doty (Jimmy) of Richardson, TX and Betty Lynn McGuire (Kevin) of Danville; grandchildren: Ryan Patrick McGuire of Los Angeles, CA, Joseph Reed McGuire of Danville and Richard Cooper McGuire of New York City, NY and Bryan Ellis Milward (Keri) of Marlborough, MA, Hendree B. Milward III (Danijela) of West Hartford, CT, and Andrew M. Milward of Lexington, Amy Doty Johnston (Pierce) of Irving, TX, Megan Doty Cochran (Craig) of Charlotte, NC, and Beth Doty Neighbor of Richardson, TX; and great-grandson, Jonah Arnold of Nashville, TN. Clenet attended University High and graduated from Henry Clay HS. He received a BA in Commerce from the University of Kentucky, and an MBA from Inter American University of Puerto Rico. During his Air Force career, he flew numerous aircraft including piloting B-47s for SAC during the Cuban Missile Crisis, flying C-123s and C-124s as a transport pilot, and was a Hurricane Hunter flying WB-47s at his favorite post in Ramey AFB, Puerto Rico. He retired at the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1979. Over the next forty years, the Colonel taught Air Force ROTC, worked at Churchill Downs, Turfway, and Keeneland racetracks, and was a substitute teacher in Fayette County Schools until the age of 87. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a loyal friend to many. He never met a stranger and remained interested in other people and their lives until his passing. In addition to his family, Colonel is survived by special friends including Charlie Myers, Phil Hite, Noble Wilson, Debbie Haggard, Raetta Warford, as well as his wonderful neighbors, Rebecca, Stuart, and Hatto Mercer. Clenet was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church and more recently, Liberty Road Faith Fellowship. He was a member of SEIU Local 541 and a proud supporter of the Democratic Party. Visitation will be at Milward Funeral Home on N. Broadway Sunday from 5 until 7 pm, with services on Monday, September 16 at 11:00 am. A military burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery at 1:30 pm. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019