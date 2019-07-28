Home

Clevie Hensley Obituary
78 of Brodhead, passed from this life on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. She was born in Rockcastle County, KY on February 22, 1941 the daughter of Luther and Lettie Gibson Howard. She had been a homemaker and was of the Holiness Faith. She enjoyed cooking, coloring, gardening, and fishing. She is survived by three sons: Irvin Hensley, Jr. and William Elmer Hensley, both of Brodhead, and Chester Arthur Hensley and wife Debbie of McKinney; two daughters: Patricia Marie Butler and husband Sam, and Alice Faye Moore and husband Rick, Jr., both of Brodhead; and two grandchildren: Christopher Lee Hensley and Lucinda Rosemary Moore, both of Brodhead. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Hensley; a daughter; three brothers; and three sisters. Funeral services for Mrs. Hensley will be conducted Monday, July 29 at 11:00 AM at Higher Praise Church. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 6:00 PM Sunday. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mrs. Hensley’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 28, 2019
