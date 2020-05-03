SADIEVILLE JACOBSEN Clifford David "Cliff", 87, of Sadieville, KY, transitioned from this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL. Cliff was born on August 13, 1932, in Buffalo, New York. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, James and Asta Jacobsen and brother, Peter Jacobsen. Surviving are his two children; his daughter, Missy (Jairon) Jacobsen Wills of Bloomington, IL, his favorite son, Eric Jacobsen of Sadieville, KY and granddaughters, Claire Wills of Dallas, TX and Olivia Wills of Lexington, KY. Success is nothing more than living your life according to your own truth and on your own terms, which is what Cliff did. You taught us to be courageous, confident and independent just like you. Words cannot express how much we will miss you, Dad, Cliffy, Jake! A memorial service and celebration of Cliff's life will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. To read the full obituary, please visit Carmody-Flynn Obituaries: Clifford D Jacobsen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Center at Rush University Medical Center (1700 W. Van Buren St., Suite 250, Chicago, IL 60612 or visit www.rush.edu/giveonline)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 3, 2020.