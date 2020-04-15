|
Clifford Ward, 89, of Prestonsburg, KY went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pikeville, KY. Mr. Ward was born at home in Lawrence County, KY, October 22, 1930 to the late Ali and Mary (Helton) Ward. In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by his wife Anna (Parson) Ward and siblings Winfrey Ward, Paul Ward, Martin Ward, and Sarah Fannin. Clifford was a Korean War Veteran having proudly served his country in the Army. He had made a profession of faith in Christ holding membership at the Boldman Free Will Baptist Church. Mr. Ward was a member of Apperson Masonic Lodge #195 F. & A.M. in Louisa, KY. Survivors include his children Stefen Ward, Jeremy (Geneva) Ward, and Marie (Steven) Wagoner; grandchildren Chloe Ward, Harrison Ward, and Fletcher Wagoner; and siblings Don Ward, Jim Ward, Jack Ward, and Joe Ward. Funeral services for Mr. Ward will be privately held with Pastor Lee Boyd officiating. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Ward and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 15, 2020