Clifton Ray Malone, 75, husband of Rena Vae Griffie Malone died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at home with family. He was born March 7, 1945 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Thomas and Montie Hudson Malone. He was retired after over 39 years of service to Whayne Supply Company. He started on May 5, 1969 as a Spray Paint Operator. He later worked as a Field Service Mechanic and #1 Shop Technician, his title when he retired. He was also a Kentucky Colonel and member of the Apostolic Fellowship Church in Nicholasville. Survivors include daughter, Tammy Ann Wash and a son, Clifford Ray Malone, grandchildren, Justin Malone, Patrick Dozier, Derrick Malone, Grant Malone, Peyton Malone, and Chad Stone, great-grandchild, Allana Dozier, sisters, Lillie Eldridge, Shirley (Bobby) Way and Evelyn (Lee) Creech and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Stone. Services will be 1:00 PM, Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Buddy Puckett and Bro. Rodney Murphy officiating. Bearers will be Bobby Way, Shawn Igo, Tommy Eldridge, Mike Perry, Ernie Lee Hudson and Todd Stone. Honorary bearers will be Mack Higgenbothom and Melvin Bishop. Burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 AM until time of service at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com
.