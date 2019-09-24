|
|
|
Clifton Young Jr, 89, passed away on September 23, 2019 at the Thomson Hood Veterans Center. Clifton was born on October 7, 1929 in Madison County, Kentucky to the late Clifton Jack and Louisa McQueen Young. He was retired Warehouse Supervisor for the Moore Corporation in Lexington, Kentucky. He is survived by one son Mark Edward (Angela) Young, two grandchildren Alexandria McIntosh Young and David Edward Young and one daughter in law Cathy Burton. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son Clifton Young III, eight brothers and four sisters. Funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Turner officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10am until the service hour of 12 noon. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019