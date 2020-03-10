Home

Clyde Douglas Blackwell

BLACKWELL Clyde "Doug" Douglas, 77, father of Whitney (Tom) Johnston, passed away Friday March 6, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Lewis E. Blackwell and Leona Hockensmith Fielder. Doug was a graduate of EKU with a degree in Finance, and was a 21 year employee of IBM. He was a real estate broker and the owner of Doug Blackwell Real Estate for 26 years, and was a member of the Lexington Board of Realtors. Survivors besides his daughter, Whitney, are two grandchildren, Neely and Kasen Johnston; one brother, Darryl (Joyce) Blackwell and his loving companion, Jeanne Bethel. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Beverly Ann Chadwell and Paula Sanders Ward. Funeral services are planned for 10:30 am Wednesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road by Brewster McLeod. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 - 7pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to , 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 10, 2020
