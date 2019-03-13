Resources More Obituaries for Clyde Johns Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clyde Johns

Mr. Clyde C. Johns, Jr. 81, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019. He was the loving son of Clyde and Elva Johns, Sr., who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his grandson Trenton Hataway and his nephew Christopher Johns. Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Isabelle Johns and his brother Harold G. (Doris) Johns. He is also survived by his children: Sandra (Leon) Hataway and Clyde Gene (Robin) Johns; grandchildren Breanne Johns, Taylor Johns, Whitney Genee' (Zane) Morrison, Jacqui Johns, Gabriel Johns, and Rebecca Johns; stepchildren Marty Roberts and Rita (David) Boggs; grandchildren Kayla E. (Josh) Kelly, Jacqueline (Bradley) Holt, and Samantha Boggs; great grandchildren Raiden Kelly and Kinston Kelly; and niece and nephew Beverly (Gary) Blankenship and Kevin (Betsy) Johns. Clyde was a very active member of First Baptist Church of Louisa. He was a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. He was Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Trinity Christian Academy. He was a retired detective with the Kentucky State Police. Clyde served as Lawrence County Judge Executive, was a member of the Executive Board of FIVCO, and a member of Gideons International. Clyde served the Governor's office under both terms of Governor Paul Patton. In addition, Clyde helped organize the annual class reunions for Louisa High School. Clyde loved gardening, fishing, old cartoons, and a good western book or movie. Funeral services for Clyde will be conducted Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Louisa with Pastor Chuck Price officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Louisa. The family requests in lieu of flowers that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Trinity Christian Academy. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Johns. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019