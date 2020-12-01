1/1
Cody Reed Coulthard
1999 - 2020
April 28, 1999 - November 25, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Cody Reed Coulthard, 21, beloved son of Andrew Coulthard and Starla Williams, went to be with the Lord Wednesday November 25, 2020. Born April 28, 1999 in Lexington, KY, Cody was an avid body builder and loved fitness. Additional survivors include his Fiance', Jennifer Scott; a sister, Chloe Williams; Maternal grandparents, Lisa (Charlie) Mahorney and Randy Williams; Paternal grandparents, Gwen Coulthard and Vance Coulthard and an uncle, Chris Coulthard and other numerous family and friends. Private services will be held on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Kerr Bros.-Main St. with private burial to follow in the Lexington Cemetery. A private visitation will be held on Wednesday. Cody was loved by everyone who knew him. He had an infectious smile and lit up every room he stepped into. He always put others first and carried himself with great character and integrity. Every life he touched, he left a lasting impact. Although he is no longer with us, his memory will live in us all.



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Service
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
A bright light of youth, kindness, and possibility has been lost. And the world is now a sadder place.
Jeffrey Hunt
Coworker
November 30, 2020
