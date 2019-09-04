|
GUM Dr. Coleman Prewitt "Sonny" Jr., of Danville died August 31, 2019. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Coleman Prewitt and Sara Gallaher Gum. Sonny was a Centre College graduate where he was Captain of the Basketball and Golf teams, then graduated University of Louisville Dental School. He was a member of Phi Delta Alpha Fraternity. Sonny served six years in the Army Dental Corp and lived in Korea for a year. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Danville, the Danville Kiwanis Club, on the Salvation Army Advisory Board, a member of the Kentucky Dental Association, the American Dental Association, and the Old Goat's Coffee Club. Sonny was inducted into the Hazard Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 for basketball. Sonny will be remembered for his sweet, loving demeanor. He met every person with a big smile, whether it be a patient, family member or stranger. He was committed to learning and believed strongly in education. He returned back to Centre college in his 70s to take classes that he had missed as a student. He was committed to his health and frequented the wellness center until late in his life. He was an avid sports fan, especially University of Kentucky and Centre College basketball. Most significantly, Sonny was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, friend and will he missed by many. He is predeceased by the love of his life Lucy Sharp Gum and his son Michael Prewitt Gum. Survivors include his daughter Martha Lee Gum "Marti" (Kevin) Nesbitt of Danville, his son John Mitchell (Gail) Gum of Bowling Green, his grandchildren Molly Sharp Pittman, John Staton (Ashley) Nesbitt, William Pearce (Miranda) Nesbitt, great grandchildren Anna Warren Nesbitt and John Parker Nesbitt, and his beloved caregivers Sandy Tamme and Connie Vernon. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bellevue Cemetery with Rev. Joey Pusateri. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army and American Legion Caswell Saufley Post #18. Memorial donations are suggested to the Salvation Army or the First Christian Church Love Fund. Online guestbook is available at www.stithcares.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 4, 2019