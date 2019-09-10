Home

Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
Colleen Carter Dobbs


1931 - 2019
Colleen Carter Dobbs Obituary
DOBBS Colleen Carter, entered into eternal rest Friday, September 6, 2019. Born in Eubank, KY on April 16, 1931 to the late Loranza and Cora Justice Carter in Eubank, KY, she served in Human Resources for the General Telephone Company for more than 30 years. She is survived by her two children, Sherie Dobbs Reeves (Ken), Nicholasville, and Dr. Mark Dobbs (Jennifer), Lexington, six grandchildren, Kyle Reeves, Brooke Dobbs Redmon (Aaron), Rebecca Dobbs, Tyler Dobbs, Aspen Reeves, and Andrew Dobbs; two brothers, Kenneth Carter (Norma), Alexandria, and Gerald Carter (Linda), Eubank, and two sisters, Cloa Carter Fulton (Art), Harrodsburg, and Clarice Carter Reece (Harold Frey), Orland Park, IL and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Clyde Dobbs, brothers Harold Carter, TJ Carter, and Curtis Carter. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at Milward's - Southland. Services will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 am, also Milward's - Southland. She will be interred at the Eubank Cemetery, Eubank, KY. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 10, 2019
