LOUISVILLE -Colleen Hattemer Holwerk beloved wife, mother, sister, editor, budgeter, fund raiser, and fount of wisdom died on April 26 of complications following surgery. Colleen was born in Louisville, KY March 7, 1947 to Theodore A. Hattemer and Elizabeth C. Hattemer. The fourth of Ted and Liz's 11 children, she quickly became an indispensable aid to her mother and a master of such essential arts as dividing one pot of mashed potatoes into eleven perfectly equal servings. Colleen graduated from the University of Cincinnati (Go Bearcats!) in 1968 with a degree in economics. She did graduate work in economics and planning and held a certificate in fund raising from Indiana University. Colleen pursued her multi-faceted career with energy and distinction. Her positions included urban development technician at the city of Cincinnati; budget committee staff at the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission; budget officer and editor of the state budget at the Kentucky Office of Policy and Management; director of development at the Prichard Committee; producer of Al Smith's AOK Primeline radio program; executive director of Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate; development officer at Northwoods Children's home and the University of Minnesota-Duluth; and fund-raising director at the Water Education Foundation in Sacramento, CA. She is survived by her husband of almost 49 years, David Holwerk; her sons Charles (along with his wife, Kate) and Louis; her sisters Mary Hattemer Moore, Kevin Hattemer, Anna Sylvester, Jane Hattemer-Stringer, Leah Hemenway, Therese Hattemer, and Clare Plattner; brothers Francis and Charles; and a host of dear nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother, Jimmy. A celebration of Colleen's life will be held at a date yet to be determined. Anyone wishing to honor her memory can make it a point to vote as she was planning to in November. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary