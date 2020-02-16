Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Colleen Jane Robinson


1937 - 2020
Colleen Jane Robinson Obituary
82, born June 13, 1937 to the late Dewey and Georgia Smith of Hazard, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Edgar Robinson, two sisters, and three brothers. Colleen and Edgar met in Carrolton, KY where they were long time members of Liberty Road Community Church. Colleen was loved by all who knew her and is survived by her best friend Mary Barnett, two brothers in laws and one sister in law. We would like to thank the staff at Cambridge Place for exceptional care and all the love you gave Colleen over the last four years. There will be a graveside service at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 16, 2020
