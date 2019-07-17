Resources More Obituaries for Colonel Adams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Colonel Tom Adams Jr.

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email ADAMS Colonel Tom Jr., USA, Retired, was born August 15, 1933 in Killarney, WV (Raleigh County). He passed away on July 13, 2019. A graduate of Stratton High School in Beckley, West Virginia; Col. Adams received a Bachelor of Science degree on General Science from West Virginia State University in 1955; and a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree from Jackson State University. He completed many military courses during his Army career. He was commissioned as a distinguished graduate through Army ROTC. Colonel Adams entered the Army on August 16, 1955 at Fort Bliss, Texas. He retired from the U.S. Army after a 30-year active duty career in August 1985. After his retirement he worked for H&R Block as a tax professional, Enrolled Agent (ER) for 15 years. During his active duty career he served in Germany, Korea, Vietnam (two tours of duty) and several stateside installations. He served in many duty assignments, such as, an advisor to the 2nd Republic of Korea Army; advisor to a South Vietnam District and Division; Advisor to the Michigan State U.S. Army Reserves Inspector General; Professor of Military Science; and as director of other general staff directors and unit assignments. His decorations included The Legion of Merit, Bronze Star (with two oak leaf clusters), Meritorious Service Medal (with two oak leaf clusters), Army Commendation Medal (with oakleaf cluster), the Combat Infantryman's Badge and several other medals, ribbons and badges. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior as a young teenager at Itmann, WV (Wyoming County). He served as a deacon, trustee and on several other church committees during his lifetime. He was a previous member of Immanuel Baptist of Lexington, but during the last six years attended services at Sayre Christian Village. He was preceded in death by parents Tom, Sr., and Bertha Adams-Wallace; son Tom, III., brother Mansfield Adams; sisters, Doris Adams Burrell, September Adams and brother, Richard Adams. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Kelly Adams and son, Tom Adams, III; daughter-in-law, Rita Adams. He is survived by daughter, Kelly Adams Tate (Bernard); son, John P. Adams; brother, Rudolph "Rudy" Adams and sister-in-law, Mona Lisa Kelly. Also grandchildren, Brandi Adams, Dorothy "Beth" Adams, Bernard K. Tate (Stefani), Ryan M. Tate (Darria), Collin Tate, William Tate, step-grandson, Branch Epperson. He is also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, in-laws and friends. During his lifetime he profoundly loved his wife, children, siblings and extended family. He also greatly loved, appreciated and was grateful for his many faithful classmates, fellow service members, co-workers, church pastors and members, neighbors and friends he prayed for continually. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, 11:30 AM, Milward-Broadway with interment at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Friday at 1:30 PM. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 5-8 PM, Milward-Broadway. Memorial contributions may be made to Sayre Christian Village Skilled Nursing Facility, 3775 Belleau Wood Dr., Lexington, KY 40517. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 17, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries