|
|
Connie Ann Asher, 86, widow of the late Jacob Asher passed away Aug. 19, 2019. Born to the late Robert Charles and Ida Lucille Krough Haupt Jan. 12, 1933 in McGregor, IA, she was Korean War Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. Connie was an avid reader who volunteered for many years at the CTK School Library. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with family. She is survived by her three children, Lucy (Hal Cruse) King, Jay “Skip” (Jenn) Asher, and Dan (Jennifer) Asher; 9 grandchildren, Tony, Chris (Lindsay), and Matt (Janelle); Danielle (Clayton), Daniel, Michael, and Corey; and 11 great-grandchildren, Justin, Kaily, Grace, Emily, Aubree, Noah, Liam, Lilly, Ellie, Ella, and Talon. In addition to her husband of 60 years, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Roberta Madigan and Jack Papin. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lexington Humane Society. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 22, 2019