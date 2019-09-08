|
75, Passed away on September 3, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born on September 1, 1944 in Lexington to the late Conway and Louise Sampson Calvert. Connie was a graduate of East Carolina University, and currently the Executive Director of the Kentucky Board of Optometric Examiners. Survivors include her son, Michael Follmer; siblings, Russell Calvert, Randy Calvert, and Donald Calvert; grandchildren, Michael Alexander Follmer, Josh Carey, and Laef Follmer; cousin, Shelby Biedenkapp. She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Sue Calvert, and Shirley Calvert Faoro. Funeral services will be held at 12:30PM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Georgetown Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 8, 2019