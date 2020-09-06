1/2
Connie Gail Greathouse Chinn
1958 - 2020
CHINN Connie Gail Greathouse, age 62 of Lexington, beloved wife of Don Chinn, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her residence after a brief illness. Born in Lexington on February 5, 1958, she was the daughter of Glenn Greathouse of Lexington and the late Charlotte Peters Morgan. Connie was a graduate of Lafayette High School and attended the University of Kentucky. After ten years in the restaurant business, she proudly served on the Ball Homes team for over 30 years. Besides her husband and father, she is survived by: two step-daughters, Kindra Chinn of Lexington, and Brittney (Clinton) Shrewsbury of Scott Depot, WV; three grandchildren, Monica Mason, Sophia Biesler, and Daxton Biesler; three brothers, Alvin Greathouse of Lexington, Bobby (Leslie) Greathouse of Charleston, SC, and John (Jeannie) Morgan of Manassas, VA; a niece and nephews, Hope, Tag, Cody, Cameron, and Jordan; step-father, Jack Morgan of Lexington; and step-sister, Kathrine Garcia of Lexington. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Connie requested that you share a hug, a pat on the back, or a peck on the cheek to your loved ones. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Rd. is in care of final arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
