Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Connie J. Gerardot

Connie J. Gerardot Obituary
64, died Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at her home in Lexington, Kentucky after a long, courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. Memorial services will be held in Lexington and Fort Wayne as follows: in Lexington on Saturday, November 2 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home (Harrodsburg Road) with Celebration of Life starting at 2 PM. In Fort Wayne, family will receive visitors on Sunday, November 24 at Landmark Centre (Ellison Road) from 2 PM to 3 PM, with tributes starting at 3 PM. Please visit kerrbrothers.com for more information.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 26, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
