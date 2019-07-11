Home

Milward Funeral Directors
Connie Renee Dotson

Connie Renee Dotson Obituary
DOTSON Connie Renee, was born on October 27th, 1964 in Fort Thomas, Kentucky and passed away July 9th, 2019 at her home in Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by her loving husband Robert Dotson, her parents Terry and Carolyn Ammerman, her brother Bradlee Ammerman, sister-in-law Carrie Antrobus Ammerman, niece Hannah Ammerman and mother-in-law Mrs. C. Richard (Sue) Gill. Connie was valedictorian of the graduating class of 1984 of the Kentucky School for the Deaf. Connie was inducted into the Kentucky School for the Deaf Hall of Fame. Connie was the first deaf student accepted into the Kentucky Governors Scholar Program. While attending the Kentucky School for the Deaf, Connie was awarded the title of Miss Deaf Kentucky and placed 10th in the Miss Deaf America Pageant. Connie continued her education at Gallaudet University in Washington DC, graduating with a bachelor's degree in history. Connie's employment accomplishment includes working 3 years on Capitol Hill for Senator Alan Dixon of Illinois, the IRS for 2 years and 26 years at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. Connie was an active member of Anchor Baptist (Bluegrass Deaf Mission) where she had been a Sunday school teacher for 18 years. Services will be held at Milward Funeral Home on Southland Drive in Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11th from 5 to 8pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12th at 1:30pm. Interment will be at Lexington Cemetery. Connie was loved and will be missed by many, especially the Deaf community, where her passion was to help them improve their lives. Instead of flowers, donations to the Kentucky School for the Deaf Alumni Association is recommended. Checks can be made payable to KSDAA and mailed to 1713 Headley Green, Lexington, Kentucky 40504. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 11, 2019
