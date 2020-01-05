|
Connie Jeanne Riggs, 72, passed away at her home in Stamping Ground on Tuesday, January 2, 2020, after a long courageous battle with ALS. Connie was surrounded by her family and friends, as she transitioned to her eternal home. Connie is survived by her husband of 23 years, Neil Riggs, her son, Eric Prather, two daughters, Justa Riggs and Heidi Wheatley (John), grandchildren, Austin Riggs and Makayla Riggs, three brothers, Larry Hottell (Sharon), Bill Hottell(Kelly), and Steve Hottell, sister, Kay Cowie and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her close friend, Donna Whorley. She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Davis and her father Irvin Hottell. Connie was born on July 8, 1947 and lived in Paola, Indiana. She was a retired Toyota Motor Mfg. employee, a former secretary-treasurer and Life Sponsor of Ducks Unlimited, a member of the Cross County Homemakers, volunteer at the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24, honorary member of the Traveling Girls Bunco group and a faithful member of Corinth Christian Church in Stamping Ground. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm at Corinth Christian Church, 900 Skinnersburg Road, Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Officiating the service will be ministers, Paul Waddelow and Heath Sherman. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the funeral service. Burial will be Sunday, January 12, 2020, with a graveside service at Springdale Cemetery in Sebree, Kentucky. Casket bearers will be Austin Riggs, Josh Payton, Dillon Gilbert, Greg Taylor, Ross Ford, Austin May, Austin Nolen, and Kassell Thomas. Honorary bearers will be Nathan Hottel, Matt Hottel, Greg Hottel, Brenden Hottel, Beven Hottello and Jordon Hottell. The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Navigators of the Bluegrass (Hospice) and the ALS Association for their outstanding care of Connie during her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020