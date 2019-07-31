|
Connie Sue Rose, 67, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019. Connie was born October 22, 1951 in Louisa, KY to the late Betty (Wellman) and John Branham, Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David Rose, great granddaughter Angel Ray, and her brother J.T. Branham. Survivors include her children Teresa Marcum, Michelle Marcum, and Charles "Chuck" Marcum; grandchildren Ryan Marcum, Michael Fagan, David Fagan, Olivia Dillon, Leslie Robinette, Kayla Camacho, Victoria Cyrus, Charles Marcum III, and Chase Marcum; great grandchildren Ryder Marcum, Jaylynne Marcum, Rhylan Marcum, Autumn Robinette, Aurora Camacho, Trinity Ray, Lillian Doss and one on the way; and her sister Nora Peters. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Young Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Branham Cemetery in Fort Gay, WV. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Rose and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 31, 2019