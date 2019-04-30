Resources More Obituaries for Connie Harrod Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Connie Slattery Harrod

Born on September 13, 1952; passed away April 6, 2019. Connie is survived by her brother Gregory F. Slattery, niece Destiny Slattery Bray (Patrick), great-nieces Kara & Brooke, great-nephew Will Harrod, Uncle Edward (Carol) Slattery, and special friends Jamie Denny and Candace C. Greene. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Lucille Slattery of Frankfort, KY. Connie was a graduate of Western Kentucky University, Le Cordon Bleu in France, and Sullivan University of Culinary Arts, and was retired from Kentucky Department of Finance and Administration. She was the Owner of Cuisine by Connie. She enjoyed Ballroom Dancing Competitions with Arthur Murray and The Ballroom House. A private service will be held by the family. A public gathering in celebration of Connie's life will be held at Rogers Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 1st from 4-7pm. Flowers may sent to Rogers Funeral Home or expressions of sympathy may be made to Life House for Animals, Frankfort, KY. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2019