JORDAN Constance Ball "Connie" , 72, wife of James "Jim" Jordan, died Thursday April 2, 2020. Born in Hinton, WV, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Carrie Lilly Ball. Connie was a 1965 graduate of Mullens High School in Mullens, WV and a 1970 graduate of West Virginia University College of Nursing. She was also a member of Trinity Hill United Methodist Church where she was active in the Stephen Ministers and the Experiencing Jesus Sunday School Class. Connie was also involved the Cub and Boy Scouts along with her husband at Trinity Hill. Additional survivors include two sons, James C. "Jamie" (Stacy) Jordan, Jr. and Christopher Neil (Amber) Jordan; five grandchildren, Hannah Marie, Andrew Allen, Caleb Thomas, Logan Alexander and Audrey Elizabeth Jordan and her sister, Vickie Ball. Private services will be held and the family suggests memorial contributions in Connie's name be sent to the Trinity Hill United Methodist Church, 3600 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington KY 40517.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 5, 2020