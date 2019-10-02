Home

Wright's Funeral Home Inc
1017 Main St
Greenup, KY 41144
(606) 473-9861
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright's Funeral Home Inc
1017 Main St
Greenup, KY 41144
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Wright's Funeral Home Inc
1017 Main St
Greenup, KY 41144
View Map
1931 - 2019
Constance Reece Obituary
REECE Connie, Constance Ellenor Murnahan Thompson, 88, of Lexington passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Trinity Station in Flatwoods. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK, on March 19, 1931, a daughter of the late Franklin Alexander and Verna Viola Johnson Reece. Connie worked for many years for Ashland Inc., both in Ashland, KY, and Lexington. She worked many positions, from being a phone tire salesperson in the OK Tire Division to later working in the Law Department and as secretary to the CIO in Lexington. To Connie the years with Ashland Inc. were wonderful years with many stories shared with wonderful friends. During her years in Lexington, she obtained a diploma from the University of Kentucky. She is survived by six children, Paula Murnahan McPhee and her husband Jerry, Franklin Leroy Murnahan, Jr., and his wife Marla, Amy Elaine Dowdy and her husband Phillip, Patrice Anne Workman and her husband Thomas, Zane Ellen Hall, and Sandra Waulk McConnell and her husband Michael; a very special niece, Janey Ruth Daville; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Wright's Funeral Home in Greenup, KY. The family will receive visitors from 5 p.m. until the time of the memorial service on Tuesday evening. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greenup First United Methodist Church, 607 Main Street, Greenup, KY 41144. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
