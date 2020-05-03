SHARP Constance "Connie It is with great sadness, but in celebration of a life well lived, the family of Constance "Connie" Sharp announce her passing on April 23rd from illness at the age of 73. Born on February 19th, 1948 in Lexington, KY, she will be lovingly remembered by her children, Shane (Jennifer) and Shannon Gruberg (Shabab), grandchildren, Rian, Ben, Aman and Arif, brothers Tom and Don Howard, and by family and friends everywhere. Connie graduated from Lafayette High School in Lexington in 1966 and lived on the Sharp family farm until moving to Naples, Fla. in 1986. She worked in the attendance office at Naples High School, where her smiling face was the first thing many staff and students saw each day. Always up for a new adventure, she moved around the Carolinas and ultimately to California, always to be closer to family. The life of the party, Connie enjoyed country line dancing, live music and going on fun trips with family. She was a life-long Kentucky basketball fan, and rarely missed a game no matter where she lived. A loving and adoring mother and grandmother, she will be forever missed and celebrated by friends and family. Alter flowers and a mass at St. James Episcopal Church in Greenville, S.C. will be dedicated to Connie's memory.



