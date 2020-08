Or Copy this URL to Share

93, passed away August 4, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 75 yrs Richard. Other survivors are 6 children, 20 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be Mon Aug 10 2020 from 5-7 pm at New Birth Church of Christ. Private services 11am Tues Aug 11 2020 at Consolidated Baptist Church.



