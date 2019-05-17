|
|
|
Corliss Lee Howard, 79, widow of George Henry Howard, Sr., was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1939 in Woodford County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William Arthur and Lula Kate Thomas Richards. Corliss was an employee of Sylvania for 25 years and the Josephine Barrows Family for 50 years. Corliss will be lovingly remembered by her children, George H. (Recia) Howard, Jr., Sharon Howard(Juan Jackson), both of Versailles, brother, Larry (Brenda) Richards, Sr., of Midway, grandchildren, Lee (Shawn Brown) Howard, Michael Lee Howard, George Henry Howard, III, great-grandchildren, Rayjana Howard, De-Nasia Howard, Michael Howard, Jr., Brenlin Howard, all of Versailles. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday May 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Versailles. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of service. Burial will follow the service at Steele Cemetery where pallbearers will be Steve Franklin, Garland Jackson, Larry Bush, Tony Carter, Tommy Parrish, Wayne Parrish, Mike Walker, Juan Jackson and Bobby Johnson. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 17, 2019
