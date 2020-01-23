Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Resources
More Obituaries for Courtney Herald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Courtney Herald

Send Flowers
Courtney Herald Obituary
Courtney Herald, 76, husband of Jaqueline Eversole Herald, died, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born on September 25, 1943 in Breathitt County, Kentucky to the late Elbert Herald and Louise Noble Herald. He was a US Army veteran and member of East Hickman Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Norma Jean (Kevin) Davidson, four grandchildren, Nicole, Branden, Ben and Brad Davidson, two brothers, Louis Herald and Elbert Herald Jr, three sisters, Mizurian Godsey, Juanita (Ossie) Combs and Grace (Paul) Hickman. Services will be 3:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Davidson officiating. Visitation will be 1-3:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Honorary bearers will be Branden Davidson, Ben Davidson, Brad Davidson, Joel Hardin, Scott Hardin and Chris Herald. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Courtney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -