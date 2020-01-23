|
|
|
Courtney Herald, 76, husband of Jaqueline Eversole Herald, died, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born on September 25, 1943 in Breathitt County, Kentucky to the late Elbert Herald and Louise Noble Herald. He was a US Army veteran and member of East Hickman Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Norma Jean (Kevin) Davidson, four grandchildren, Nicole, Branden, Ben and Brad Davidson, two brothers, Louis Herald and Elbert Herald Jr, three sisters, Mizurian Godsey, Juanita (Ossie) Combs and Grace (Paul) Hickman. Services will be 3:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Davidson officiating. Visitation will be 1-3:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Honorary bearers will be Branden Davidson, Ben Davidson, Brad Davidson, Joel Hardin, Scott Hardin and Chris Herald. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 23, 2020