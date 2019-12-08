|
79 of Renfro Valley, passed from this life on Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home. He was born at Sand Springs in Rockcastle County, KY on August 4, 1940 the son of Eugene and Minnie Doan Bradley. He had been an auto parts clerk for NAPA Auto Parts and was of the Baptist Faith. He loved woodworking, trading Fords, and working outside, but especially loved his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Hiatt Bradley; a daughter, Tracey Childress and husband Pete of Renfro Valley; a son, Troy Bradley and wife Melissa, also of Renfro Valley; four grandchildren, Kevin Childress and wife Jessica, and Brooke Gabbard and husband Josh, both of Berea, Adam Childress and wife Tracy of Somerset, and Laura Owens and husband Lafe of Renfro Valley; and seven great grandchildren, Kylee and Andrew Gabbard, Londyn, Bensyn, and Owen Childress, and Quinn and Emalyn Owens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ona Pruitt; and five brothers, James “Bud”, Lacy, Bee, Willie, and Chester. Funeral services for Mr. Bradley will be conducted Sunday, December 8 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Travis Gilbert. Burial will follow in the Hiatt Cemetery in Renfro Valley. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 12:00 PM Sunday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Bradley’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 8, 2019