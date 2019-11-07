|
Craig Earl Dial, Sr, 73, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven , November 4, 2019 at his home in Tazewell, TN surrounded by family members. He was a loving spouse, father, grandfather, and friend whose strong Christian faith gave him the power to endure his final illness with grace and strength. In every way, he provided an example for us, both in life and in death. Craig and his twin brother, Keith were born Sept 25, 1946 to Rev Bill Dial and Pearle Snowbarger Dial in St Francis, KS. Craig served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1969 where he was awarded 2 Purple Hearts, 2 Bronze Stars, 2 Army Commendation Medals, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge & other recognitions for his valor. From 1987 to 2013 Craig and Karen lived and worked at Red Bird Mission in Beverly, KY. Craig and Karen retired to Tazewell, where they were very active Covenant United Methodist Church in Middlesboro, KY. Craig enthusiastically served as choir member, Sunday School teacher and Crossroads volunteer. Craig’s greatest joy was his family: daughter, Stacia Carwell, Prestonsburg, KY and her family; John (husband), Madison (Daughter), Nicholas (son) and John Michael (step-son); son, Craig Earl, Jr, Corbin, KY and grandson, Anthony Jadon. He is preceded in death by parents: Bill & Pearle Dial & mother-in-law, Mary L Valenti. Other surviving family: twin brother, Keith (Joyce) Dial, Wichita, KS; sister, Jolene (Bill) Davis, Athens, GA and Jeanette (Les) Kuhns, Tobyhanna, PA; 5 nieces & many great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of the Life will be held 6 pm Sat, Nov 9 in the Family Life Center of Covenant UMC in Middlesboro, KY. Food & beverages will be served during the celebration. Craig will be interred in the Asher Family Cemetery Beverly, KY. Memorials may be sent to Covenant United Methodist Church, 602 Dorchester Street, Middlesboro, KY 40965 “in memory of Craig Dial."
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 7, 2019