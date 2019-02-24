, 95, widower of Susan Elizabeth Rhineheimer Johns, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Creed was born on January 25, 1924, in Madison County. He was the son of the late Robert Lee Johns and Inice Brumfield Johns. He is survived by children Virginia Johns (Garry, deceased) Simpson, Robert Forbes (Sankey) Johns, and Georgia Johns (Reed) Bolus; grandchildren Brooke, Jayme, Jeremy, and Keene; great grandchildren Morgann (Dustin), Sam, Shelby, Walker, and Mollie; and great-great granddaughter Renley. Also surviving are nieces and nephews including great-great nephews, Creed Finnegan Sutton and Jackson Creed Rhineheimer. All siblings preceded him in death: Elbert, Cornelia, Robert, Mary Agnes, Esther, Lucian, and Tom Welch. Creed was a long-time farmer and a retired rural mail carrier. He was a member of Crosswoods Baptist Church. He was known far and wide as a faithful Christian, an upstanding citizen, a proud veteran, a loving father, a wise farmer, a loyal friend, and a good neighbor. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Bruce officiating. Visitation will be 3-8:00 PM, Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary bearers will be Jerry Bruce, Brad Freeman, Jim Masters, Dr. Jim Hughbanks, Lowell Tarter, Howard Downing and Clyde Corman, Jr. Burial will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Memorial donations suggested to Crosswoods Baptist Church. The family wishes to express gratitude to all his caregivers, especially Donna Lewis and Shannon Lewis. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary