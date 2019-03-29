Resources More Obituaries for Cromer Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cromer Smith

Obituary Flowers 84 of Sand Springs, passed from this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY on March 8, 1935 the son of Roscoe and Alice Pittman Smith. He was a farmer and a member of Bandy Church of Christ. He enjoyed watching Bro. Murray on tv, as well as fishing and hunting. He loved his Lord, his grandkids and great grandkids, and his dogs. He is survived by three sons, Cromer Smith, Jr. and wife Sabrina of Sand Springs, Jeff Smith and wife Lori of Mt. Vernon, and Porter Smith and wife Ashley of Red Hill; a daughter, Trina Coffey of Sand Springs; and a sister, Grace Pratt of Science Hill. 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Emory, William, and Earl Smith; and a sister, Rebecca Singleton. Funeral services for Mr. Smith will be conducted Sunday, March 31 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Robby Barron. Burial will follow in Raspberry Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Saturday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook® page to view Mr. Smith's online obituary. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries