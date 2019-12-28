|
|
Floyd Allen "Buddy" Cruse II, 61, passed away Tue, Dec 24, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1958 to Imogene Holley Bashford and the late Floyd Allen Cruse. He is survived by his sons, Jesse Cruse and Jake Cruse; mother, Imogene Holley Bashford (Bill); sister, Bemedji Asher (Ben) and nephew, Chase Asher. Numerous cousins and other extended family. Funeral will be held Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 11AM. Visitation will be on Sun, from 5-8PM, both services at Mt. Sterling First Church of God. coffmanfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 28, 2019