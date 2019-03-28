Resources More Obituaries for Cuba Sawyer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cuba Lee Sawyer

Obituary Flowers Cuba Lee Sawyer passed away with her family by her side on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Lexington. She was the widow of James W. Sawyer. They shared 39 years of marriage together. Born in Covington, KY she was the only child of Virginia and Emmanuel Balz. She devoted her life to her family. She created a loving home for her husband and only child as well as countless foster children through the years as if they were her own. She will be remembered for her loving and giving spirit and unwavering faith in God. A hopeless animal lover, an avid reader and the best friend a person could have. She is survived by her daughter, Erin Banks (David) and grandchildren (her precious babies) Brandon Switzer, Anya Banks, Colin Banks. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30 at Milward-Southland, 391 Southland Drive, Lexington, KY from 12:30 - 3:00 PM. A short service will follow at 3:00 PM. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries