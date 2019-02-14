Resources More Obituaries for Curtis Ramsey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Curtis Ramsey

Obituary Flowers Curtis L. Ramsey, 60, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at his home. Born on November 24, 1958 in Ft. Thomas, KY, he was a son of the late Harry C. and Rose Mary Clifford Ramsey. A 1976 graduate of Pendleton High School, Curtis farmed most of his life and beginning in 2000, he worked as a courier for the Dairy Farmers of America. Curtis loved taking care of his family and helping his friends- whatever you needed, whenever you needed it. On August 26, 1977, he married Judy Eckenrode Ramsey, and his dear wife survives his passing. . In addition to his wife of 41 years, Judy, he is survived by two children: Jennifer (Scott) Jones of Brooksville and Douglas (Caitlin) Ramsey of Falmouth; his daughter-in-law, Kelli Browning Ramsey of Falmouth; six grandchildren: Gracie Ramsey, Curtie Wells, Wylie Jones, Briella Ramsey, Bohan Ramsey, and Levi Wayne Ramsey; his five siblings: Colleen (Danny) Flynn, Allen (Dianna) Ramsey, Keith (Bonnie) Ramsey, Lesa (Ricky) Figgins, and Tony (Lisa) Ramsey; his brother-in-law, David (Vicki) Monroe; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Ramsey on August 13, 2017 and his sister, Diana Monroe on December 12, 2011. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Milford Christian Church, 7089 Neave Milford Road, Brooksville, KY 41004. The visitation will be from 3-9 pm on Friday, at the church. Interment will take place at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth. Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, is taking care of the family. Memorials are payable to Judy Ramsey for the Curtis Ramsey Grandkids Fund: 954 Milford Road, Falmouth, KY 41040 or an BB & T Location. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries