In loving memory of Caleb Wilburn Caldwell, Jr. (CW), CW was born on June 20, 1961 to the late Imogene and Caleb Caldwell, Sr. He went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He spent most of his career doing what he loved, which was driving trucks. He was a loving father to his son Caleb Wilburn Caldwell, III (Tre), and grandfather to his granddaughter Casamyia Caldwell. He was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Caldwell, and his sister Alice Caldwell. He leaves to cherish his memory, two sisters, Linda Caldwell-McKinney, and Roberta Caldwell (both of Georgetown, KY), a brother Ernest Nunley (Melonee) (Delaware, OH). Four nieces, two nephews, six great nieces, and three great nephews. He also leaves behind five aunts, two uncles, and a host of cousins and friends. He will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Georgetown, KY. Visitation for CW will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will follow at 1pm with Pastor Dae Nichols officiating, and burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Georgetown, Kentucky. Serving as pallbearers are Rick Wilson, Caleb Caldwell, III, Adarrius Palmer, Steve Vinegar, Jeff Montgomery, and Les Clark. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Willis, Robbie Caldwell, and Danny Shelton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 3, 2019