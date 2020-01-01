Home

age 67, died on Dec. 29, 2019. Cindy was born on March 10, 1952 to Eugene and Margaret Edwards Rogers who predeceased her. Survivors include 3 children, Dana Ratchford, Debra Carmack, and Matthew Ballard; 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren who loved and adored her as a devoted mother and grandmother. Visitors will be received from 11:45am to 12:45pm on Friday, Jan. 3 at the First Assembly of God, 2780 Clays Mill Rd., Lexington. A memorial service will follow at 1:00pm.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 1, 2020
