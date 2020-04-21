Home

Cynthia Elaine Covert

Cynthia Elaine Covert Obituary
COVERT Cynthia Elaine, 72, passed away on April 16, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her husband Grant Covert and her niece Emily Erickson. She had one sister, Barbara Gard and three brothers, Paul Gard and his wife Sheila, and Brad Gard, and was preceded in death by David Gard. A private viewing and service will be held at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church located at 1008 Delaware Ave. Burial will be in Knightstown, Indiana at the Glen Cove Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 21, 2020
