|
|
TURNER Cynthia Marie, 64, died July 13, 2019. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents Helen M. Cotton and Will O. Turner, and sister Cheryl R. Cotton. She is survived by sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues. Services will be held 12 pm Fri., July 19 at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd., Lexington, KY 40505 by Pastor Richard Gaines. Visitation will be 10 am Fri. until the service time at the church. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 16, 2019