RHODUS D'Ann Duff, 62, loving wife of Kenny Rhodus passed away June 27, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband; two daughters, Katelyn (John) Finley and grandson McClain Hudson Finley; and Maggie Rhodus; parents, Joe and Joyce Duff; niece, Amanda Duff, nephew, Joey Duff; and in laws, Rollins and Betty Rhodus. She is preceded in death by her brother, Joe Duff; and sister, Licia Duff. D'Ann was many things to many people. She was a nurse for 35 years at The Lexington Surgery Center, a career she gave her all to. She was a loving, caring, compassionate and kind wife, mother and friend. To know D'Ann was to know one of a kind. Truly someone who thought of others, always put her family first and never met a stranger. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 am Fri., July 3 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 pm Thurs., July 2 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or Psp.org/iwant tohelp/ways-to-give/.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
