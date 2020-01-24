|
|
DAVIS D'Jharriah A., the beloved daughter of Adriane Stone Higgins and Eric Higgins Jr., stepfather, died unexpectedly, at 18, on January 19, 2020. Born in Lexington, KY on February 23, 2001. D'Jharriah was a lover of track and, also, immensely enjoyed fashion and listening to music. She was funny, kind, and quirky, but also an introvert and introspective. Appropriately self-nicknamed "DJ," from her initials which came to symbolize power, beauty and grace. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. She graduated from Bryan Station High School. With her many awards and honors as a member of the track team, she garnered a track scholarship to Lindsey Wilson College where she was a freshman. D'Jharriah, in her own quiet spirit, exemplified whatever you do, do all to the glory of God whether in school, youth group at church, or at home. She was blessed and is survived by a loving family and countless friends. We will always remember her infectious smile, piercing stare, and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of D'Jharriah, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile, short and should be lived to the fullest. A Celebration of Life and the repast will be held Sunday, January 26th at the House of God, 866 Georgetown Road, Lexington, Ky. Visitation will be held from 11 12:00 p.m. with the funeral immediately following. DJ will be laid to rest at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 5364 Lexington Road in Paris, Ky. The repast will follow the burial at the House of God.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 24, 2020