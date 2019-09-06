|
Dallas Glenn Jenkins, 81, of Winchester, widower of Nellie Jenkins, passed away at 2:08 AM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Clark Regional Medical Center. A native of Logan County, born February 25, 1938, he was the son of the late Dallas and Dollie Lack Jenkins. Glenn was owner of Central Grain Haulers, Inc. and CGH Transport, Inc. Survivors include his six children: Darrell Jenkins of Winchester, KY, Tammy (Greg) Whittaker of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Donna (Steve) McClure of Destin, FL, and Greg Jenkins of Winchester, KY, Carol Jenkins of Lexington, KY and Karen (Brian) Fortson of Woodstock, GA; seven grandchildren, Shane (Lucy) Jenkins, Colby (Chelsey) Whittaker, Lauren (Tyler) Paschal, Paige Jenkins, Jake McClure, McKenzie Fortson, and Grant Fortson; two siblings, Patricia J. Lawson and Kenny (Vicki) Jenkins; sister-in-law, Judy (Mike) Juett; three brothers-in-law, Earl B. Sosby, Jr., Howard T. (Ava) Sosby, and David (Linda) Sosby . In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Jenkins Wolfe-Parrish; sister-in-law, Jean Sosby; two brothers-in-law, John William (Janice) Sosby and Robert (Doris) Sosby. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Scobee Funeral Home by Dr. Ed Mesta. Burial will be in the Winchester Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steve Jenkins, Grant Fortson, Jake McClure, Shane Jenkins, Rex Wolfe and Jan Wolfe. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary and Larry Lawson, Bearl Ashcraft, Floyd Brooks, Charles Hudson and Larry Atkinson. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday at Scobee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in Glenn's name are suggested to The , 2808 Palumbo Dr # 205, Lexington, KY 40509 and/or The , 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502 and/or The , 354 Waller Ave #110, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 6, 2019