Dallis Buke" "Smokie" Harrison

Dallis Buke" "Smokie" Harrison Obituary
HARRISON, Dallis “Smokie” “Buke”, 76, passed Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home in Lexington, KY. He was born March 29, 1943 to the late Willie and Mary Harrison. He was the former owner of Harrison’s Roofing & Vinyl Siding. He is survived by his wife Brenda Harrison; four daughters, Valorie Harrison, Lisa Proffitt, Tina Vittitow and Stephanie Roberts; son, Danny Harrison; four siblings, Ellis Harrison, Rebecca Isaacs, Alberta Howard and Judy Prater; and a host of grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by two daughters, Dellene Harrison and Robin Harrison; and son, Robert Harrison. Service will be 2:30 pm Wednesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Road. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memory Garden. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-9 pm and 12-2:30 Wednesday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be, Phillip Sallee, Anthony Austin, Joseph Austin, Chase Austin and Mike Harrison.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 4, 2019
