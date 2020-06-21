Damien M. Rotter died June 15, 2020. He was born in Lexington, KY on June 27, 1983 to John D. Rotter and Carol Lowery. Damien graduated from Henry Clay High School where he played soccer. He received two Associate degrees from Bluegrass Community and Technical College, both of which were in Arts and Science. He also attained his Certified Nursing Assistant Certification and worked in that field for a few years. Damien later held positions primarily in phone call centers, then most recently at a metal supply center. However, his goal was to return to landscaping, having worked for Hillenmeyer's. Damien is preceded in death by his father, who died in 2000. He is survived by his young daughter, Kaya Porter-Rotter; brother, Jeremy Rotter; sister, Brittany Rotter, and his mother, Carol Lowery. His passion was hiking and his pastime was writing poetry. His generous heart and curious search for answers in life will be sorely missed. Arrangements for a memorial service will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Habitat for Humanity or the Privett Men's Recovery Program/Hope Center. To share a remembrance of Damien or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.