Damon Lee Greene, 50, took his final bow Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home in Frankfort. He entered this life in Versailles, Kentucky on May 31, 1969 born to David A. Greene, Sr. and the late Mary F. Carter Greene. Damon was a 1987 graduate of Woodford County High School, he received a bachelor’s degree from Kentucky State University in 1993 and then received his master’s degree from Georgetown College. For 27 years Damon was the choir teacher at Elkhorn Middle School in Frankfort. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Versailles where he served as Minister of Music for 26 years. Damon was also very active in the theater community throughout all of central Kentucky. Also, Damon was recognized as the 2019 Franklin County Man of the Year award at the annual NAACP Banquet. Every year, Damon looked forward to taking his students on the annual trip to Disney World to perform. Damon loved the recent annual family vacation trips to Las Vegas (strolling The Strip taking in all the sights and sounds) just having a good time! Damon was fun, Damon was happiness, most of all Damon was LOVE! In addition to his mother, Mary F. Carter Greene he was also preceded in death by his nephew, Domonique J. Greene. Damon will lovingly be remembered by his father, David A. Greene, Sr., Versailles, brothers, David A. (Kayla) Greene, Jr., Lexington, Derrick J. Greene, Versailles, aunt, Margaret Jackson, Versailles, nieces and nephews, Dana (Tony) Page, Georgetown, David (BreeAnna) Greene, III, Lexington, Taylor Sweeney, Lexington, Aaliyah Greene, Lexington, Desmond Hernandez, Lexington, Carmella Hernandez, Michael Woodrick, Derrick Kennedy, Lexington; five great-nieces Denise, Daiyana, Delainey, Danity and Damoni Lexington along with a host of family, friends, students, and music lovers. Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service arrangements for Mr. Greene. A private ceremony and graveside service will commence with a celebration of Damon’s life to be scheduled for a time when friends and family may gather together. Memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church, Versailles, KY c/o Rev. Floyd Greene, Pastor, 233 South Main Street, Versailles, KY 40383. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Damon’s tribute wall at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 11, 2020