MIDKIFF Dan B. Jr., 87, of Oneida, KY passed away on June 29, 2019 at Landmark of Laurel Creek Senior Center in Manchester, KY after a brief illness. He was born in Lexington, KY on September 15, 1931, son of the late Dan B. Midkiff, Sr. and Amanda Wilkirson Midkiff. He is survived by his spouse Pattie L. Midkiff and two children, Dan B. Midkiff, III, of Frankfort, Mary Dike Midkiff, of Lexington and six stepchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Charles Wells Midkiff (Lelia) and nephews Thomas (Jill) and Jonathan Midkiff. Dan attended the University of Kentucky; served in the U.S. Army for 8 years. He was vice president of the Bluegrass Stockyards; farm and ranch manager for Nelson Bunker Hunt; farm consultant in Belleville, TX; assistant farm manager for Oneida Baptist Institute in Oneida, KY. He was a member of the Oneida Baptist Church. The family is especially grateful to Sue Sester, Steve Young, Susette Clark, Tressa Mallard and the entire OBI/OBC Community. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Oneida Baptist Institute, Box 67, Oneida, KY 40972-0067. The funeral service will be held 2 PM Tuesday July 2nd, 2019 at the Oneida Baptist Institute Chapel with Dr. Charles Wells Midkiff and Rev. Darwood Santmier officiating. Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, KY on Wednesday at 1 PM. Visitation will be after 12 Noon until the funeral hour at the Oneida Baptist Institute Chapel.