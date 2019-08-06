|
Dan J. Dusch, 73, of Lexington, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Central Baptist Hospital, Lexington. He was born on April 3, 1946 in Louisville, KY to the late Joseph A. and Carolyn Gisler Dusch. He was a retired United States Postal Service mail carrier and worked for the University of Kentucky Athletic Department. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army in combat. He earned the Soldier’s Medal and Bronze Star for his service. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where he received a Cross Country/Track and Field scholarship. He was a 1964 graduate of Flaget High School, Louisville. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kim Clancy Dusch; two sisters, Judy Mattingly (Al) of Louisville and Joni Morgan (Mark) of Danville; brother-in-law, Tim Clancy (Rhonda) and Sean Clancy (Debbie); sister-in-law Sherry Powell (Sherm) and Pat Pearson (Marty); nephews, David, Daniel, Patrick, Sam, Drew, Jimmy, and David; nieces, Katie and Sara; great nephew and nieces. He is also survived by a special friend, Reece Reinhold and many , many other friends. A Gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4-8pm at Clark Legacy Center, 601 E. Brannon Rd, Nicholasville, KY with a funeral service following at 8pm. A graveside service will be 1:30 pm Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, 6980 Danville Rd, Nicholasville, KY. An additional celebration of life service will be 4-7pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville, Rd, Louisville, KY. A special thank you to all the wonderful medical professionals that took care of Dan. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to UK Athletics Track and Field Scholarship Fund 338 Lexington Ave. Room A113, Lexington, KY 40506. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2019