Frankfort – Dan T. Darnell, 57, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born in Woodford County on September 6, 1961 to the late David Eugene and Doris Moore Darnell. He was the owner of Universal Constructers and was a member of Leestown Gospel Church. He is survived by his daughter, Devon Lee Roth, MO; his son, Brandon Darnell, MO; his siblings, David A. Darnell, Frankfort, Lois Sutton, Lawrenceburg, Katherine Bailey, Frankfort, and Lawrence Darnell, Lawrenceburg; and his 10 grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Campbell; and his brother, Dale Darnell. Services will be planned at a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 18, 2019