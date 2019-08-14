Home

Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Dan Wesley Scott


1952 - 2019
Dan Wesley Scott, 67, widower of Freda Ruth Cheek Scott, died Tuesday, August 12, 2019 at UK Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on April 23, 1952 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Roy Wesley Scott and Aileen Walker Scott. Survivors include a stepdaughter, Sondra Dyer, brother, Geary Scott. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ethel Grace Rhodus and Mary Redmond. Services will be 1:00 PM. Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Riley officiating. Visitation will be Friday 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019
