Dan Wesley Scott, 67, widower of Freda Ruth Cheek Scott, died Tuesday, August 12, 2019 at UK Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on April 23, 1952 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Roy Wesley Scott and Aileen Walker Scott. Survivors include a stepdaughter, Sondra Dyer, brother, Geary Scott. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ethel Grace Rhodus and Mary Redmond. Services will be 1:00 PM. Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Riley officiating. Visitation will be Friday 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019